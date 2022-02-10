 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

MLB lockout talks to resume after 11-day break

As the scheduled opening day of the MLB season approaches, the league and MLBPA are meeting this weekend to try and end the lockout but the start of spring training has already passed.

By

Sports

February 10, 2022 - 8:54 AM

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players agreed to resume negotiations Saturday after an 11-day break.

The session in New York will follow three days of owners’ meetings in Orlando that end Thursday and three days of players’ association sessions in Arizona and Florida. It will be just the fifth negotiating session on core economics since the lockout started in early December.

There is virtually no chance spring training workouts can start as scheduled on Feb. 16, a casualty of baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

Related
February 4, 2022
February 1, 2022
January 12, 2022
June 23, 2020
Most Popular