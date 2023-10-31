 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
MLB may be making an Olympic-sized mistake in 2028

If Major League Baseball was smart, it would allow its players to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

October 31, 2023 - 3:37 PM

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media during a press conference announcing Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as the winner of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award before Game Three of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Phoenix. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/TNS

PHOENIX — No priorities might be more important for Major League Baseball than marketing its players and growing the game internationally.

The league has just been handed a golden ticket to do both. The league is about to crumple it up and throw it out.

The Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles in 2028. If major league players do not participate in the baseball competition, then a league that has dispatched its players to London in the middle of a season but refuses to send them to L.A. in the middle of a season will be exposed: We care about a spectacle that can promote our sport, but only if we run the event and control the revenue.

