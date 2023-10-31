MLB may be making an Olympic-sized mistake in 2028

PHOENIX — No priorities might be more important for Major League Baseball than marketing its players and growing the game internationally.

The league has just been handed a golden ticket to do both. The league is about to crumple it up and throw it out.

The Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles in 2028. If major league players do not participate in the baseball competition, then a league that has dispatched its players to London in the middle of a season but refuses to send them to L.A. in the middle of a season will be exposed: We care about a spectacle that can promote our sport, but only if we run the event and control the revenue.