MLB plans to announce rules tweaks

Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players.

March 22, 2023 - 2:33 PM

In this photo from March 11, 2019, Eric Hanhold (70) of the New York Mets gets set to deliver a pitch as the pitch clock counts down during the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS)

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day.

“They’re important in my mind because they’re responsive to things players said to us,” he said before Tuesday night’s World Baseball Classic championship game between the United States and Japan.

