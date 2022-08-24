 | Wed, Aug 24, 2022
MLB teams to play all 29 opponents in ’23

Ever Major League Baseball team will play each other for the first time ever in 2023 as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000. The format switch means intra-divisional games will be drastically reduced.

August 24, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Kauffman Stadium Photo by Pixabay.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.

As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.

A team will host all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.

