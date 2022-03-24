 | Thu, Mar 24, 2022
MLB’s ‘ghost runner’ rule is a half-measure for more exciting baseball; how about a sudden death provision?

Major League Baseball allows "ghost runners" to fill second base in extra innings. A better option is to implement a sudden death system, one columnist says.

By

Sports

March 24, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner rounds third base en route to scoring during a spring training game against the Giants on March 18, 2022, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz.

PHOENIX — The ghost runner is back for 2022. And even if it accomplishes its goal, it stinks.

It’s clear that MLB and its players don’t want to have endless, marathon games anymore. That’s the main reason why the “ghost runner” — runner on second to start every extra inning — is sticking around, as Joel Sherman reported Tuesday for the New York Post.

But if we aren’t just going to keep playing baseball normally, there’s a better solution than the half-measure. It’s the brainchild of the Giants’ Double-A affiliate in Richmond’s manager, Dennis Pelfrey.

