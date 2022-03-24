MLB’s ‘ghost runner’ rule is a half-measure for more exciting baseball; how about a sudden death provision?

PHOENIX — The ghost runner is back for 2022. And even if it accomplishes its goal, it stinks.

It’s clear that MLB and its players don’t want to have endless, marathon games anymore. That’s the main reason why the “ghost runner” — runner on second to start every extra inning — is sticking around, as Joel Sherman reported Tuesday for the New York Post.

But if we aren’t just going to keep playing baseball normally, there’s a better solution than the half-measure. It’s the brainchild of the Giants’ Double-A affiliate in Richmond’s manager, Dennis Pelfrey.