MLS Commissioner Garber excited about North American soccer

MLS Commissioner Don Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America. The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the World Cup in 2026. Before that, the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Club World Cup come to the U.S. 

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber arrives for the official FIFA World Cup 2026 brand #WeAre26 campaign launch in Los Angeles, California on May 17, 2023. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — MLS Commissioner Don Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the World Cup in 2026, and before that, the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Club World Cup come to the U.S.

“North America is driving a lot of the energy and a lot of the potential value of soccer on a global basis, and we believe that MLS is one of the drivers of all of that energy,” Garber said. “All of the opportunity and energy and excitement about what’s going to happen over the next number of years is going to have the whole world saying, ‘Well, they finally got it.’”

