Momentum shift for Mustangs

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade boys have taken their lumps on the hardwood the last two seasons.

Heck, this year alone, they lost on last-second buzzer-beaters, and had other close matchups that went to the opposition.

That all changed Tuesday.

The Mustangs raced out to a 12-2 lead over visiting Anderson County and won going away, 43-27.

The win highlighted a night in which Iola won three of the four games.

The seventh-grade A team brought home a 39-12 victory, and the seventh-grade B-teamers won, 19-12.

Anderson County’s eighth-grade B team prevailed, 22-11.

In the eighth-grade A team game, Broden Emerson connected on four 3-pointers — three in the fourth quarter alone — and wound up with 21 points to lead the Mustangs. Braylon Keithly was next with seven and Robert McLaughlin scored six. Konner Morrison was next with four, Cameron Findley scored three and Henry Kramer two.

AUSTIN CAMPBELL paced the balanced seventh grade A team attack with 12 points. Milo Franklin scored 11, Corbin Coffield had six, and Jaxen Mueller and Ty Thomas notched five apiece.

Kaiden Jones scored seven to lead the seventh-grade B team. Corbin Coffield and Lee Wanker added four apiece. Chance Conley and Michael Hancock scored two apiece.

TYSON HYDEN scored six to lead Iola’s eighth-grade B team.

Iola returns Thursday to host Osawatomie.