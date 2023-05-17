 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Morant takes responsibility for latest video; Silver diasappointed

Ja Morant says he takes accountability for the latest video in which he is apparently seen holding a firearm. His statement came a couple hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that the Memphis guard is under investigation by the league again.

By

Sports

May 17, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Ja Morant (12) of the Memphis Grizzlies leaves the court after Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Apr. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 125-85 and advance to the second round. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/TNS)

Ja Morant spoke out Tuesday night about his latest troubles, three days after the Memphis guard apparently held a firearm again while being broadcast on social media and was suspended by the Grizzlies from all team activities.

He’s also being investigated by the NBA for his actions, two months after the league suspended him for essentially the same thing — displaying a gun on social media.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement released Tuesday night by his representatives. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Related
March 8, 2023
April 19, 2022
December 30, 2021
December 29, 2020
Most Popular