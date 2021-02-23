More heartbreak for ACC

Menu Search Log in

Stop us if you've heard this before. Allen Community College's men battled opponents down to the wire before losing in heart-breaking fashion. The Red Devils dropped a pair of road games in overtime over a three-day stretch, a common theme this season.

February 23, 2021 - 8:20 AM

Allen Community College's Shaikim Jenks goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

INDEPENDENCE — Few things have been as constant this month as Allen Community College’s men dealing with heartbreak.

For the second time in 48 hours the Red Devils dropped an overtime road loss.

Monday’s 97-88 setback at Independence Community College marked the fifth time this season Allen has fallen in games that have come down to the last shot in regulation.

