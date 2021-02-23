More heartbreak for ACC

INDEPENDENCE — Few things have been as constant this month as Allen Community College’s men dealing with heartbreak.
For the second time in 48 hours the Red Devils dropped an overtime road loss.
Monday’s 97-88 setback at Independence Community College marked the fifth time this season Allen has fallen in games that have come down to the last shot in regulation.
