More heartbreak for Allen’s Red Devils

A late 3-pointer once again did in Allen Community College's basketball team, who has last three games by three points or less this season already. Wednesday's defeat came after ACC erased a 15-point, second-half deficit.

February 11, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Allen Community College’s Tyren Shelley (15) puts up a 3-pointer Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It’s not a stretch to say Allen Community College’s men could be on quite a roll.

In the first three weeks of the 2021 campaign, the Red Devils have battled some of the most talented junior college teams in the nation to a near standstill.

Alas, three of those nail-biters have turned into heartbreak, including Wednesday’s 73-71 defeat to No. 14 Dodge City.

