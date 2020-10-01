Menu Search Log in

More Mustang football schedule changes coming

Iola's next two football games will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Prairie View and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at home against Girard. The changes were necessary because of coronavirus-related quarantines affecting the Mustangs' schedule.

October 1, 2020 - 3:28 PM

Iola High’s Mustangs will have one more adjustment to their football schedule in the coming days.

After Iola’s Week 6 game at Prairie View was pushed back three days to Oct. 12 — necessary because Prairie View’s players will still be under quarantine orders on Oct. 9 — the Mustangs’ following game against Girard also will be moved from its original date.

Now, Iola will host the Trojans at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, a Saturday, at Iola’s Riverside Park.

Iola hasn’t played since Sept. 18 because a Wellsville player was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the game, prompting the Allen County Health Department to order nearly the entire Mustang varsity roster to quarantine for two weeks. 

Similarly, Prairie View’s players were placed under a quarantine order for this week and next after a separate diagnosis. Pushing back the Iola game three days allows Iola to avoid missing a third game because of COVID-19.

Both of Iola’s games affected by the quarantine — last week’s against Frontenac and this week’s against Anderson County — have been canceled.

