More Mustang football schedule changes coming

Iola High’s Mustangs will have one more adjustment to their football schedule in the coming days.
After Iola’s Week 6 game at Prairie View was pushed back three days to Oct. 12 — necessary because Prairie View’s players will still be under quarantine orders on Oct. 9 — the Mustangs’ following game against Girard also will be moved from its original date.
Now, Iola will host the Trojans at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, a Saturday, at Iola’s Riverside Park.
Iola hasn’t played since Sept. 18 because a Wellsville player was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the game, prompting the Allen County Health Department to order nearly the entire Mustang varsity roster to quarantine for two weeks.
Similarly, Prairie View’s players were placed under a quarantine order for this week and next after a separate diagnosis. Pushing back the Iola game three days allows Iola to avoid missing a third game because of COVID-19.
Both of Iola’s games affected by the quarantine — last week’s against Frontenac and this week’s against Anderson County — have been canceled.