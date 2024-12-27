More state football honors announced

A Dec. 21 article listing football standouts who earned all-state honors failed to mention the all-state teams as voted on by coaches within the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Blake Ellis, Humboldt, earned first-team all-state honors as a flex player in Class 2A, while Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson earned first-team all-state honors on the defensive line in Eight Man-Division II.
Those receiving honorable mention:
Class 3A
Iola: Grady Dougherty, offensive/defensive line; Tre Wilson, offensive/defensive back; Jordy Kaufman, linebacker.
Class 2A
Humboldt: Cole Mathes, offensive/defensive end; Logan Page, offensive/defensive end; Mark McCullough, offensive/defensive line; Jacob Harrington, offensive/defensive back; Mason Sterling, offensive/defensive back; Kyler Isbell, linebacker;
Eight Man-II
Marmaton Valley: Jaedon Granere, offensive end and special teams; Mason Ferguson, offensive line; Tyler Lord, offensive/defensive back; Todd Stevenson, offensive/defensive back; Brevyn Campbell, linebacker; Cooper Scharff, linebacker.