More state football honors announced

Standouts from Iola, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley received all-state recognition from coaches across the state. Humboldt's Blake Ellis and Marmaton Valley's Brayden Lawson earned first-team honors.

December 27, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Humboldt High's Blake Ellis (3) breaks free for a 60-yard touchdown run early in the Cubs' sectional playoff showdown with Council Grove. Photo by Mike Myer

A Dec. 21 article listing football standouts who earned all-state honors failed to mention the all-state teams as voted on  by coaches within the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Blake Ellis, Humboldt, earned first-team all-state honors as a flex player in Class 2A, while Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson earned first-team all-state honors on the defensive line in Eight Man-Division II.

Those receiving honorable mention:

Iola High’s Tre Wilson carries the ball against Baldwin Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jordy Kaufman, who earned first-team All-Pioneer League honors as a linebacker, was tapped as the Mustangs’ defensive MVP for 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Grady Dougherty
Class 3A

Iola: Grady Dougherty, offensive/defensive line; Tre Wilson, offensive/defensive back; Jordy Kaufman, linebacker.

Humboldt High’s Blake Ellis runs for yardage Friday against Riverton. Photo by Mike Myer
Logan Page Photo by Mike Myer
Jacob Harrington Photo by Mike Myer
Kyler Isbell Photo by Mike Myer
Cole Mathes (15) Photo by Mike Myer
Mason Sterling Photo by Mike Myer
Class 2A

Humboldt: Cole Mathes, offensive/defensive end; Logan Page, offensive/defensive end; Mark McCullough, offensive/defensive line; Jacob Harrington, offensive/defensive back; Mason Sterling, offensive/defensive back; Kyler Isbell, linebacker; 

Marmaton Valley High’s Jaedon Granere works for yardage Friday against Frankfort. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Brayden Lawson
Mason Ferguson, Marmaton Valley Photo by Richard Luken
Todd Stevenson, Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Brevyn Campbell (54), Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Cooper Scharff Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Eight Man-II

Marmaton Valley: Jaedon Granere, offensive end and special teams; Mason Ferguson, offensive line; Tyler Lord, offensive/defensive back; Todd Stevenson, offensive/defensive back; Brevyn Campbell, linebacker; Cooper Scharff, linebacker.

