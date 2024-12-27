More state football honors announced

A Dec. 21 article listing football standouts who earned all-state honors failed to mention the all-state teams as voted on by coaches within the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Blake Ellis, Humboldt, earned first-team all-state honors as a flex player in Class 2A, while Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson earned first-team all-state honors on the defensive line in Eight Man-Division II.

Those receiving honorable mention:

Iola High’s Tre Wilson carries the ball against Baldwin Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Jordy Kaufman, who earned first-team All-Pioneer League honors as a linebacker, was tapped as the Mustangs’ defensive MVP for 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Grady Dougherty 3 photos

Class 3A

Iola: Grady Dougherty, offensive/defensive line; Tre Wilson, offensive/defensive back; Jordy Kaufman, linebacker.

Humboldt High’s Blake Ellis runs for yardage Friday against Riverton. Photo by Mike Myer Logan Page Photo by Mike Myer Jacob Harrington Photo by Mike Myer Kyler Isbell Photo by Mike Myer Cole Mathes (15) Photo by Mike Myer Mason Sterling Photo by Mike Myer 6 photos

Class 2A

Humboldt: Cole Mathes, offensive/defensive end; Logan Page, offensive/defensive end; Mark McCullough, offensive/defensive line; Jacob Harrington, offensive/defensive back; Mason Sterling, offensive/defensive back; Kyler Isbell, linebacker;

Marmaton Valley High’s Jaedon Granere works for yardage Friday against Frankfort. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Brayden Lawson Mason Ferguson, Marmaton Valley Photo by Richard Luken Todd Stevenson, Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Brevyn Campbell (54), Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Cooper Scharff Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS 7 photos

Eight Man-II

Marmaton Valley: Jaedon Granere, offensive end and special teams; Mason Ferguson, offensive line; Tyler Lord, offensive/defensive back; Todd Stevenson, offensive/defensive back; Brevyn Campbell, linebacker; Cooper Scharff, linebacker.