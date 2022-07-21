 | Thu, Jul 21, 2022
Moscow: U.S. must respect Russia’s drug laws in Griner case

A Russian official accused the United States of meddling in how it enforces its own drug laws after the U.S. listed basketball star Brittney Grinder's jailing a "wrongful detention."

July 21, 2022 - 1:29 PM

The United States' Brittney Griner (15) shoots over Japan's Maki Takada (8) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women's Basketball Final at Saitama Super Arena on Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Photo by (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry lashed out Thursday at the United States characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner’s jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention,” saying it shows disrespect for Russian law.

Griner has been jailed since she was arrested in mid-February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. The Phoenix Mercury standout and two-time Olympic gold medalist acknowledged in court this month that she had the canisters, but said she had no intent to break the law.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

