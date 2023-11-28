 | Tue, Nov 28, 2023
Mourning the death of the best regular season in sports — college football’s

Thrilling conclusions to a series of rivalry showdowns Saturday put an emphatic end to the 2023 college football regular season. And with expanded playoffs in the horizon, it's likely nothing will ever compare to the wondrous environment this fall offered.

November 28, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Washington kicker Grady Gross is carried off the field after converting the game-winning field goal in a 24-21 win against Washington State in the annual Apple Cup at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. Photo by Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times/TNS

In America’s two greatest college football rivalry games, a last-minute pass spun through the autumn air, carrying with it the fortunes and fates of iconic institutions.

In Ann Arbor, Mich., 110,000-plus held their collective breath as Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord’s throw aimed toward the best wide receiver in the country seemed likely to be one more dart putting the Buckeyes in position for a game-winning touchdown. If Ohio State scored on this drive, it would end all talk of head coach Ryan Day not being fit to beat Michigan, and the Buckeyes would be headed for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. For Michigan, a loss would have given the masses all the proof they needed to belittle the Wolverines’ back-to-back Big Ten championships and label Jim Harbaugh’s program forever as a fraud. It could be reasonably argued that stakes have never risen higher in the history of “The Game.”

In Auburn, Ala., everything was coming apart for Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide trailed 24-20 to an Auburn team that was pummeled just one week ago on the same field by New Mexico State. A botched snap and a penalty had pushed Alabama back to the Auburn 31-yard line, where it faced an unimaginable fourth and goal. But the Tigers only rushed three players, giving quarterback Jalen Milroe time to pick a spot to heave his miracle. He chose the back left corner of the end zone, where somehow his receiver had found one-on-one coverage. There wasn’t nearly as much on the line as the classic in Ann Arbor except Alabama’s chances to play its way into the CFP next week against Georgia — and 365 days worth of “War Eagle” being chanted in Alabama fans’ faces.

