Moyer takes gold for IMS

CHANUTE — Iola Middle School’s cross country runners showed marked improvement, despite cold and wet conditions Thursday.
Leading the charge was eighth-grader Cole Moyer, who blazed through the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 3 seconds. Brigg Shannon was close behind in third, finishing in 13:48. Alejandro Escalante took 10th in 19:14, followed by Robert Warren in 11th at 20:52.
Alyssa Williams led the eighth-grade girls for IMS, taking fifth at 17:36. Madi Wanker was seventh in 17:36.
