 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Muchova moves to French Open final in upset 

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova set herself up to oppose No. 1 in the world, Iga Swiatek, in the French Open finals.

By

Sports

June 9, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women's Singles Semi-Final match on Day 12 of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS — Karolina Muchova will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek in the French Open final after saving a match point to knock out Aryna Sabalenka.

The unseeded Czech fought back from 5-2 down in the deciding set to claim a 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 7-5 victory on Thursday in a tremendous contest lasting three hours and 13 minutes.

It was a stunning performance from Muchova but also a stunning collapse from Australian Open champion Sabalenka who, having held match point, won just four of the next 24 points.

Related
June 7, 2023
June 6, 2023
June 5, 2023
September 8, 2022
Most Popular