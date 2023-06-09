Muchova moves to French Open final in upset 

PARIS — Karolina Muchova will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek in the French Open final after saving a match point to knock out Aryna Sabalenka.

The unseeded Czech fought back from 5-2 down in the deciding set to claim a 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 7-5 victory on Thursday in a tremendous contest lasting three hours and 13 minutes.

It was a stunning performance from Muchova but also a stunning collapse from Australian Open champion Sabalenka who, having held match point, won just four of the next 24 points.