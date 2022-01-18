 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Murray wins in Australian Open

Andy Murray won his at the Australian Open five years after his last win. The former No. 1 is looking to make a comeback and will now play in the second round after beating No. 21 Nikoloz Bashilashvili.

By

Sports

January 18, 2022 - 8:22 AM

Andy Murray of the United Kingdom serves against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles first-round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and thoughts of retirement, beat 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round at Melbourne Park.

He lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019 — a match he, and everyone else, thought might have been his last in Australia — after missing the 2018 edition with an injury. He missed the 2020 tournament with a pelvic injury and last year’s event because of COVID-19.

