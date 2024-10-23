Mustang 8th grade falls in bowl game

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders ended their season Tuesday with a tough loss at Burlington, 36-16, in a bowl game to determine the third-place finisher in the Pioneer League.

“Burlington had our number this year,” Mustang head coach Scott Ellis said, “although tonight’s score doesn’t show how close the game really was.”

Burlington led 6-0 after one quarter and 22-8 by halftime. The score was 30-16 after three.

“Offensively, our rushing game did a great job,” Ellis said, pointing to the running of Hunter McDaniel and Lucas Boeken, and the blocking of lineman Broden Emerson.

McDaniel rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Boeken rushed 14 times for 78 yards. Each had a two-point conversion run as well. Braylon Keithly completed an 18-yard pass to Boeken.

“Defensively, we had a tough night tackling their speed backs,” Ellis said. Containment and reading gaps also were issues.

Emerson led the defense with five tackles, followed by Boeken with four and Henry Kramer with three..

“We used Broden quite a bit as a utility player this season,” Ellis said. “We have a good group of kids.”