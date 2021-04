Visiting Chanute High scored four runs in an inning without hitting the ball past the infield Friday.

The Blue Comets took full advantage of Iola High miscues in the field to take control of a 6-3 win at Iola’s Riverside Park.

“We had a few walks, passed balls, mental errors in the field,” Mustang head coach Ryan Latta said. The troubles started in the top of the third.