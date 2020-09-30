Mustang football schedule sees more changes

Iola High’s Mustangs will have to wait a few extra days before they return to the football field.
Iola has been idle since its 20-6 win over Wellsville Sept. 18 because a Wellsville player tested positive for COVID-19 after the game.
As per an order from Allen County Health Director Rebecca Johnson, the players who suited up for Iola were placed under quarantine for 14 days, effectively canceling the Mustangs’ subsequent games against Burlington and Anderson County.
The Oct. 9 matchup against Prairie View also was put in jeopardy after a separate diagnosis meant a 14-day quarantine for Prairie View’s football players as well.
To keep the game on the schedule, both schools have agreed to reschedule their game until the following Monday, Oct. 12, at Prairie View. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.
Matt Baumwart, Iola’ athletic director, said he hoped to visit with Girard High School officials about potentially moving back their Oct. 16 game a day or two as well, to give the players extra time to recover from the contest against the Buffalos.
Iola’s C team is still in action, and will play at home against Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.