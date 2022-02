Iola High School’s girls basketball team notched a big win on Tuesday night over Wellsville. The girls prevailed 45-38. It was a tough win for the Mustangs, fueled by a 19-point performance by Aysha Houk.

Iola began on an 8-5 run early in the first quarter. Maci Miller went 4-4 from the free throw line.

The Mustangs stretched the lead out by forcing turnovers and playing solid defense, while having possibly the best offensive game of the season.