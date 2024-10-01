 | Tue, Oct 01, 2024
Mustang junior varsity falls to Anderson County

Iola High's junior varsity trailed 28-0 against visiting Anderson County in the second quarter Monday. The Mustangs relied, but fell 46-28.

Sports

October 1, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Iola High's Hayden Kelly (10) blocks Anderson County defender Coleson Foltz (19) in order to clear a patch for IHS quarterback Kale Pratt (10) in a junior varsity contest Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A slow start did in Iola High’s junior varsity Monday.

Iola sophomore Kale Pratt gave the Mustangs a boost, running 48-, 3- and 68-yard touchdown runs.

Problem was, visiting Anderson County already led, 28-0, before Iola dented the scoreboard.

The Mustangs closed the gap twice to 14 points in the second half, but could draw no closer in a 46-28 setback.

Iola High’s Beau Erickson, foreground, earns extra yardage as he’s tackled by Anderson County’s Xavier Carver Monday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Hayden Kelley scored Iola’s fourth touchdown with a 61-yard jaunt late in the fourth quarter.

Iola’s varsity will host Girard Friday for Homecoming.

