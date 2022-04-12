Mustang JV athletes set personal marks

CHANUTE — So this is what it’s like to run under ideal weather conditions.

On Monday, Iola High’s junior varsity track team competed in Chanute, and represented IHS well, head coach Dana Daugharthy said.

“Today was the first day I felt like we had great weather to compete in track and field,” he said. “Weather can do so much to help athletes perform well physically, because they don’t have to battle the elements. It also can impact their moods as well. Several athletes told me prior to competing that they just felt good.”