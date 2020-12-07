Menu Search Log in

Mustang JV, freshmen prevail

Iola High's junior varsity and freshman teams turned in key late defensive performances to defeat Anderson County Friday to open their respective seasons.

December 7, 2020

Iola High’s Cody Wille, left, jostles for position with Anderson County’s Garrison Martin in the Mustang junior varsity’s 38-33 win. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola High’s junior varsity and freshman teams upped the defensive pressure late to secure season-opening victories Friday.

The Mustang JV held visiting Anderson County without a field goal in the fourth quarter, turning a 25-23 deficit into a 38-33 victory. 

The Mustangs ended the game on a 7-0 run.

