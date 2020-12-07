Mustang JV, freshmen prevail

Iola High’s junior varsity and freshman teams upped the defensive pressure late to secure season-opening victories Friday.
The Mustang JV held visiting Anderson County without a field goal in the fourth quarter, turning a 25-23 deficit into a 38-33 victory.
The Mustangs ended the game on a 7-0 run.
