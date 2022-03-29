 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Mustang JV rolls past Burlington

Iola's JV baseball team controlled its opening games of the season, defeating Burlington 11-4 and 10-2.

Sports

March 29, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Iola High's Payton Houk pitches against Burlington Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Quick starts in both games led to a doubleheader sweep for Iola High junior varsity baseball Monday, as the Mustangs defeated visiting Burlington, 11-4 and 10-2, to open the 2022 season.

Iola poured across three runs in the first inning and seven in the second in the opener to race to a 10-1 lead.

Ashton Hesse, Kele Michael and Payton Houk each had a single and double on the day. Benjamin Kerr chipped in with a pair of singles; Lucas Maier a double. Houk had three RBIs, while Maier, Hesse and Michael all had one RBI apiece.

