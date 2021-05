The 12 & under Iola Mustangs Baseball team took first place in the May Slugfest tournament in Lenexa over the weekend.

The Mustangs went 4-0 to win the title.

Team members are, from left, Keegan Hill, Truman Grzybowski, Ty Shaughnessy, Brock Michael, Austin Crooks, Reed Clift, Ean Delatorre, Brody Peters, Kale Barnett, Jakolby Hill, and coaches Shayne Shaughnessy, BJ Peters and Patrick Clift. Not pictured are Derek Michael and Robert Delatorre.