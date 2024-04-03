 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Mustang pitchers shine in sweep

Four Iola High pitchers allowed a combined five hits and no runs in a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View Tuesday. The Mustangs snapped a four-game losing streak in the process.

April 3, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Iola High's Lucas Maier rounds third base Tuesday against Prairie View. Photo by Richard Luken

A pair of dazzling pitching performances put Iola High’s baseball team back on track Tuesday.

Buoyed by a combined no-hitter from Grady Dougherty and Landon Weide in a 4-0 win in Game 1, Iola’s fun continued against visiting Prairie View in the nightcap, as Korbin Cloud and Gavin Jones teamed up on a combined five-hit shutout in a 10-0 romp.

“Pitching is something our program has depended on,” Mustang head coach Levi Ashmore said. “To see it continue is great. It seems like no matter who we put out there does a good job. After throwing a great game Friday, Grady certainly set the tone.

