Mustang pitchers shine in sweep

A pair of dazzling pitching performances put Iola High’s baseball team back on track Tuesday.

Buoyed by a combined no-hitter from Grady Dougherty and Landon Weide in a 4-0 win in Game 1, Iola’s fun continued against visiting Prairie View in the nightcap, as Korbin Cloud and Gavin Jones teamed up on a combined five-hit shutout in a 10-0 romp.

“Pitching is something our program has depended on,” Mustang head coach Levi Ashmore said. “To see it continue is great. It seems like no matter who we put out there does a good job. After throwing a great game Friday, Grady certainly set the tone.