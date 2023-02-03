Mustang wrestlers wrap up

The Iola High wrestling team hosted Osawatomie and West Elk in their final home meet of the season on Thursday.

The Mustangs earned second place after defeating West Elk but falling to Osawatomie. Competing for Iola were Trapper Boren, Griffin Westervelt, Xander Sellman, Korbin Cloud, Isaac Hopkins and Wyatt Westervelt.

“It means a lot to get these matches in,” said Jason Bates, Iola head coach. Going up against new competition provides the athletes with “a different look. Different expectations. The more experience we get, the better off we’ll be down the road.”