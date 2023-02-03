 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mustang wrestlers wrap up

The Iola High wrestling team wrapped up their regular season on Thursday by hosting Osawatomie and West Elk in a tri-meet. The Mustangs will compete in league play next Thursday.

By

Sports

February 3, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Iola’s Wyatt Westervelt matches up against West Elk’s Edward Metcalf on Thursday in the Mustangs’ final regular season wrestling meet of the year. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola High wrestling team hosted Osawatomie and West Elk in their final home meet of the season on Thursday. 

The Mustangs earned second place after defeating West Elk but falling to Osawatomie. Competing for Iola were Trapper Boren, Griffin Westervelt, Xander Sellman, Korbin Cloud, Isaac Hopkins and Wyatt Westervelt. 

“It means a lot to get these matches in,” said Jason Bates, Iola head coach. Going up against new competition provides the athletes with “a different look. Different expectations. The more experience we get, the better off we’ll be down the road.”

Related
January 30, 2023
January 27, 2023
December 12, 2022
August 31, 2022
Most Popular