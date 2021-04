HUMBOLDT — Baseball pitchers aren’t especially fond of waiting too long between innings.

That’s because joints tend to stiffen up if a pitcher has to sit for extended periods.

This could have been the case Thursday for Iola High’s hurlers Nathan Louk and Jarrett Herrmann, who had to head to the bullpen for throwing sessions on multiple occasions while Iola’s batters forced a number of extended innings against visiting Neodesha.