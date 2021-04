PARSONS — Iola High’s Mustangs didn’t let the sting of defeat linger long Tuesday after dropping the first game of their doubleheader, 6-4, to host Parsons.

Rather, Iola erupted for eight runs in the first inning of Game 2 to cruise to a 16-0 victory behind Ryker Curry’s two-hit shutout.

The split puts Iola at 7-4 on the season as the Mustangs return home Thursday for two against Neodesha.