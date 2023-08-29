Mustangs confident in stacked roster

The Iola tennis team is heading into the season with the most loaded roster it’s had in recent memory.

The Mustangs will be returning a strong string of senior leaders including Keira Fawson, who reached the state meet last fall for the second time in her career. Fawson placed fifth at the regional meet in Chanute to qualify for the state competition.

Rebekah Coltrane also returns valuable playing time. Both she and Fawson will play in singles competition. Seniors Kennedy Maier and Molly Riebel will likely return in doubles play. Jillian Ward joins the team for the first time.