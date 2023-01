BURLINGTON — The Iola High wrestling team hit the mats on Saturday at the 31st annual Burlington Wildcat Invitational.

Damian Wacker, Korbin Cloud, Isaac Hopkins and Wyatt Westervelt represented the Mustangs. Cloud finished the best out of the Iola squad when he took second place with 22 team points in the boys 138-pound weight class.

Wacker’s placement remains unknown, but he did score three team points in the boys 132-pound weight class.