Mustangs earn top spots at meet

 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Iola’s Jessica Kroenke in the pole vault. REGISTER/QUINN Burkitt

OSAWATOMIE — A number of Mustangs earned top placements against tough competition at the Osawatomie – Francis Wendt Invitational track meet Thursday afternoon.

Eli Adams took second place in the 400-meter dash and Jake Skahan won first place in the javelin. Karingten Hall won second place in the 100-meter dash and Rio Lohman placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. 

In the boys 100-meter dash, Gage Skahan took 17th place, 13.10 seconds, and Alex Smail took 18th place in 13.45 seconds. 

