Mustangs earn top spots at meet

OSAWATOMIE — A number of Mustangs earned top placements against tough competition at the Osawatomie – Francis Wendt Invitational track meet Thursday afternoon.

Eli Adams took second place in the 400-meter dash and Jake Skahan won first place in the javelin. Karingten Hall won second place in the 100-meter dash and Rio Lohman placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Gage Skahan took 17th place, 13.10 seconds, and Alex Smail took 18th place in 13.45 seconds.