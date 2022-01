A short-handed Iola High boys team came out sluggish against St. Mary’s, and were unable to find open shots early in a 57-37 loss Tuesday to Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.

Missing Tyler Boeken, their key cog in offense with his size and physicality, the Mustangs suffered.

Sam Fager got the Mustangs on the board, scoring four points in the first quarter.