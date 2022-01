CHANUTE — The Iola High girls struggled early against Chanute and fell to the Blue Comets 34-28.

The Mustangs found themselves in a 10-2 hole to start the game, as ball handling became an issue.

Iola got some offense going toward the end of the first quarter when Josie Plumlee hit 1-2 free throws. A 3-pointer from Iola’s Aysha Houk pulled the Mustangs to within 18-7 at the half.