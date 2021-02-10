Menu Search Log in

Mustangs fend off Prairie View

February 10, 2021

Iola High’s Bradyn Cole (13) puts up a shot over Prairie View defenders Kaden Walker (5) and Zach Thies Tuesday in the Mustangs’ 56-50 victory. Cole scored 13 in the win. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s boys took control early of their road tilt at Prairie View and never trailed in a 56-50 win Tuesday.

But it was anything but a satisfying night on the hardwood, head coach Luke Bycroft admitted.

“We just overlooked them,” Bycroft said. “We did it last year up here and they beat us. I tried to remind the guys of that.”

