Mustangs fend off Prairie View

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s boys took control early of their road tilt at Prairie View and never trailed in a 56-50 win Tuesday.
But it was anything but a satisfying night on the hardwood, head coach Luke Bycroft admitted.
“We just overlooked them,” Bycroft said. “We did it last year up here and they beat us. I tried to remind the guys of that.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.