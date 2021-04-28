Mustangs gallop to Marv Smith Invitational crown

Dana Daugharthy could think of no better location for the Iola High boys track team to pick up the first-ever meet championship than at home, at the Marv Smith Invitational.

“Ever since Marv passed the head coaching baton to me in 2013, our boys have never won a varsity track meet,” Daugharthy said. “It did not matter how big or how small the meet was. We just never had the talent to be able to succeed as a team. We had plenty of good pieces along the way,” but never enough in terms of quantity to qualify for a team title.

That changed on Tuesday, with Iola’s home extravaganza.