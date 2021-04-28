 | Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Mustangs gallop to Marv Smith Invitational crown

Iola High's track and field athletes put up several high marks at the Marv Smith Invitational Tuesday at Riverside Park in Iola. The squad is back in action Tuesday at Osawatomie.

Iola High’s Jesse Taylor carries the baton as part of the Mustangs’ 4x800-meter relay team. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Dana Daugharthy could think of no better location for the Iola High boys track team to pick up the first-ever meet championship than at home, at the Marv Smith Invitational.

“Ever since Marv passed the head coaching baton to me in 2013, our boys have never won a varsity track meet,” Daugharthy said. “It did not matter how big or how small the meet was. We just never had the talent to be able to succeed as a team. We had plenty of good pieces along the way,” but never enough in terms of quantity to qualify for a team title.

That changed on Tuesday, with Iola’s home extravaganza.

