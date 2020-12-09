Menu Search Log in

Mustangs get defensive in big win over Central Heights

Iola's defense was downright stifling Tuesday in a 52-28 romp over Central Heights. The victory lifts the Mustangs to 2-0 on the young season.

December 9, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Iola High’s Tyler Boeken, center, scores an early field goal for the Mustangs in their 52-28 win over Central Heights. Defending is Ethan Rowan of Central Heights. Also in on the play is Iola’s Dillon Bycroft. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

RICHMOND — It took a quarter or so for Iola High’s offense to find its groove Tuesday against host Central Heights.

The Mustang defense had no such problem.

Iola asserted its defensive dominance early, slowly building to a 12-2 lead.

