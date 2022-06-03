Mustangs haul in hardball accolades

Some exemplary performances on the baseball diamond for Iola High this season garnered state honors for five Mustangs.

Four of them, Ryker Curry, Jarrett Herrmann, Brandon McKarnin and Korbin Cloud, were named to the all-state team in Class 4A, with Curry, Herrmann and McKarnin all bringing home first-team honors and Cloud being named to the second team.

That quartet also raked in first-team All-Pioneer League recognition to go along with Landon Weide, who was named to the All-Pioneer League second team.