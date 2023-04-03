 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Mustangs in rut against Chanute

By

Sports

April 3, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Iola's Aysha Houk fields a ground ball against Chanute. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

The Iola High softball team couldn’t break out of its rut against Chanute on Friday afternoon, falling 13-2. 

The Chanute Blue Comets used their offensive power to score five runs in the top of the first inning, four runs in the fourth inning and four more runs in the top of the fifth. The Mustangs brought a pair of runs across in the first and third innings. 

“We came out a little unfocused, giving up five runs in that first inning and made some errors we shouldn’t have made,” said Iola head coach Chris Weide. “But after that first inning I was proud of them defensively. We’re getting more confident at the plate too.”

