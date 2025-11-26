Mustangs make debut in Erie

ERIE — The Iola Mustangs wrapped up the Erie Jamboree with a few fireworks Tuesday evening.

Following a slew of strictly regimented scrimmages, the Mustangs posted a 16-8 one-quarter final on the Erie Red Devils before shifting into a series of timed team exercises during their first live action of the 2025-2026 season.

“It was good to see some other people than what we see at practice,” Iola coach Luke Bycroft said. “It’s a better challenge. I thought we got better as the night went on.” Colton Thompson, Iola sophomore guard, sinks a 3-pointer against Santa Fe Trail Tuesday inside Erie High School. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Iola faced a trio of schools varying in size and league. They opened the jamboree against Girard of the Crawford-Neosho-Cherokee League, then wrapped up the evening against Cherryvale of the Tri-Valley League and the Three Rivers League’s Erie Red Devils.

“Early on, we didn’t handle things very well,” Coach Bycroft said. “Girard is always a physical, well-coached team. They gave us a challenge right off the bat. That was great for us, and we got better.”

As the varsity went to work on the main floor, Iola’s junior varsity conducted their scrimmages in the auxiliary gym.

Once available, Coach Bycroft called up a few junior varsity players to see how they handled the varsity level against Erie in the finale. They did not disappoint with Colton Thompson hitting a 3-pointer late in the contest.

“Colton was our leading scorer in almost every JV game,” Bycroft said. “If we were in a situation where this was a varsity game, he would have gotten more minutes. We had to give the other guys the minutes they needed, but he is going to get a lot of time. He’s a scrappy guy that can help us out.”

The Mustangs will have one last preseason showcase Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the annual Gatorade Scrimmage, then join the IHS girls basketball team Friday, Dec. 5, for the season opener at Anderson County.

“I’m happy with what I saw tonight, but I think there is so much room to improve, which is a good thing,” Bycroft said.