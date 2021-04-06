 | Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Mustangs make net gains on court

Iola High's tennis team was busy with matches Thursday and Friday. The Mustangs fared well against more experienced opponents, head coach Chris Belknap said.

April 6, 2021 - 10:32 AM

Iola High's Landon Carson serves in a tennis match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola High’s tennis team got back into the swing of things, with the Mustangs hitting the courts Thursday in Pittsburg and Friday at Independence.

Perhaps most notably is the team’s improvement despite limited practice time, head coach Chris Belknap said, particularly when noting several of Iola’s opponents have played the sport since they were middle-schoolers.

“The team is playing really well,” Belknap said. “They really seem to enjoy practice and they’re working hard to fill those gaps in playing time.”

