CHANUTE — Friday’s season-opener had a little bit of everything on the baseball diamond for Iola High’s Mustangs.

Head coach Ryan Latta wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Iola rode the sterling pitching of starter Ryker Curry, some timely hitting at the top of the lineup and a tense late-inning situation calmly secured by Jarrett Herrmann in a 5-3 win over host Chanute.