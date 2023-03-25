Mustangs overcome Blue Comets late

CHANUTE — The Iola High baseball team used a late game stand and outscored Chanute 5-0 in the final three innings of an early regular season tilt for a 7-5 victory in Chanute on Friday.

The Mustangs (2-0) went down early after the first four innings, 5-2, but never believed they were out of the game with hits flying all around the yard. The flip switched after the fourth inning for the Mustangs when they scored five runs in the final three innings behind the bats of Tre Wilson and Carter Hutton.

“The very first thing I told them was today told me a lot about them,” said Iola head coach Levi Ashmore. “I was kind of happy to get behind as weird as that seems because I wanted to see what they were about. They were never out of it, they played their tails off and came out with the win.”