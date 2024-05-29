Mustangs rack up postseason baseball honors

Five Iola High Mustang baseball players earned all-Pioneer League honors for their baseball prowess in 2024.

Seniors Korbin Cloud and Ben Kerr and sophomore Tre Wilson all earned first-team honors, while senior Landon Weide and junior Grady Dougherty earned second-team recognition.

Mustang head coach Levi Ashmore shared his thoughts on each of the standouts.

Korbin Cloud, senior, P/IF

“It was a nice finish to a great career for KC,” Ashmore said. “Korbin was a really good two-way high school player who brought us a spark on the mound and at the plate.

“He matched up with the best teams on our schedule and always wanted the ball in his hand. He put up great strikeout numbers and competed hard to where we always felt like we had a chance to win when he was on the mound. Korbin had a nice presence at the plate and hit the two hole for us all year. He had great at bats, drew a lot of walks and could really run when he got on the base paths.”

This year Cloud hit .329 with 24 hits, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 28 runs, 25 walks, 7 stolen bases and had an on-base percentage of .510.

Cloud also announced this week his decision to play next season at Neosho County Community College. (See story elsewhere on Page B1.) Ben Kerr earned first-team All-Pioneer League honors in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Ben Kerr, senior, OF

“It was a year of meeting and exceeding expectations for Ben, and he was fun to coach,” Ashmore said. “Ben showed great power at the plate and went through some nice hot streaks this year.”

Kerr, who also earned all-league honors on the football field, hit .453 with 4 homers, 7 doubles and 15 stolen bases. Iola High’s Tre Wilson, right, earned first-team All-Pioneer League honors in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Tre Wilson, sophomore, C

“What a player!” Ashmore gushed, calling Wilson one of the most athletic catchers in the state.

“Tre received great praise for his efforts this season at our league meeting, and from several other coaches we played outside of our league,” Ashmore said. “My favorite thing about him is that he never has a bad day and is always smiling and having fun.

“He’s a special athlete and a special person and we love coaching him,” he continued. “His teammates look to him to make things go for our team and he loves the challenge.”

Wilson hit 452 with 14 doubles, 3 triples, and 2 homeruns.

Defensively, he received and blocked the ball well and shut down other teams’ running games early. Iola High’s Grady Dougherty earned second-team All-Pioneer League honors in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Grady Dougherty, junior, 1B, P