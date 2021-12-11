Mustangs round up first win of season

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s boys’ basketball team broke through for their first win on Friday against Pomona’s West Franklin High School. The win was in doubt for a while, but the Mustangs stormed back for a 52-47 win.

The Mustangs struggled out of the gates, turning the ball over and allowing West Franklin to set up makeable shots. With 20 seconds left in the quarter, Iola’s Brett Morrison stole the ball and allowed Eli Adams to get an open layup. The points off the defensive end helped close the Falcons’ lead to 15-12 at the end of the quarter.

Iola’s Tyler Boeken owned the second half and was almost unstoppable in the paint and on the defensive end, forcing West Franklin turnovers and getting points in the paint. With 3:30 left in the half, the Mustangs took their first lead of the day after a Mac Leonard jumper put Iola up 26-25. The Falcons responded by hitting a free throw to tie the game at 26. With 13 seconds left, the Falcons hit a short jumper to go up 28-26 at the half.