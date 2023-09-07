 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mustangs slam it at Chanute; finish third 

Iola came in third place as a team at a tennis meet in Chanute on Wednesday. Keira Fawson earned first place in singles play and Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau took first place in doubles play.

By

Sports

September 7, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Iola’s Rebekah Coltrane goes for a hit at Iola’s home meet. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHANUTE — The Iola High tennis team took third place at Chanute Wednesday. 

The Mustang duo of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau earned a first place finish while Keira Fawson also took home first place in singles action. 

“It was a great day for tennis,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said. “The weather was perfect and the wind didn’t make it impossible to play. Win or lose, as long as we’re trying our best and bringing something off the court to work on at practice, I’m happy.”

Related
September 1, 2023
August 29, 2023
October 10, 2022
September 22, 2022
Most Popular