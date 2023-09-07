Mustangs slam it at Chanute; finish third 

CHANUTE — The Iola High tennis team took third place at Chanute Wednesday.

The Mustang duo of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau earned a first place finish while Keira Fawson also took home first place in singles action.

“It was a great day for tennis,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said. “The weather was perfect and the wind didn’t make it impossible to play. Win or lose, as long as we’re trying our best and bringing something off the court to work on at practice, I’m happy.”