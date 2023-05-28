Mustangs soak in track and field state experience

WICHITA — Iola High track and field athletes took a crack at the Class 4A state championship at Wichita State over the weekend.

There were a plethora of top finishes for the Mustangs as four Iola seniors finished off their careers: Jesse Taylor, Eli Adams, Jessica Kroenke and Jake Skahan.

The Mustangs had a total of nine state championship competitors, one personal-record performance and one season-best finish.

Karingten Hall earned a season-best in the girls 200-meter dash and Jake Skahan snatched a personal record in the boy’s javelin.