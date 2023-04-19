Mustangs split with Trojans on road

OSAWATOMIE — The Iola High softball team used some hard hitting to split at Osawatomie in a pair of games Tuesday.

Iola went ahead in the first inning of the opener and never relinquished their lead in a 12-6 win. In game two, the Mustangs were never able to overcome an early deficit despite a valiant effort, losing 8-5.

“I learned that no matter who we play we’ve got to come out and play our game and play 100% every game,” Iola head coach Chris Weide said. “I feel like we can beat anybody but anyone can beat us too.”