 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Mustangs struggle against Eagles

February 23, 2022 - 10:31 AM

Iola's Eli Adams treis to make a pass vs Anderson County. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

After a two-week hot streak, Iola High School’s boys basketball team had difficulty firing up Tuesday against Wellsville. Iola lost 71-33. The Mustangs have one game left before substate.

The Eagles started on an 8-2 run, predicated by two huge threes early in the game. Iola initially was unable to get into the lane with Tyler Boeken and had a hard time defending Wellsville’s three-point shooters.

