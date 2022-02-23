Mustangs struggle against Eagles

After a two-week hot streak, Iola High School’s boys basketball team had difficulty firing up Tuesday against Wellsville. Iola lost 71-33. The Mustangs have one game left before substate.

The Eagles started on an 8-2 run, predicated by two huge threes early in the game. Iola initially was unable to get into the lane with Tyler Boeken and had a hard time defending Wellsville’s three-point shooters.